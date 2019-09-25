Dudley & Shanley Has Raised Its Stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by $432,446 as Valuation Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 399,738 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 692,773 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, up from 683,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 314,807 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.71M for 44.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,200 shares to 311,550 shares, valued at $28.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,164 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

