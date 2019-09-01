Dudley & Shanley Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed by $872,080 as Stock Value Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $5.54 Million; Share Value Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 108,010 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut stated it has 116,063 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Colony Ltd Llc owns 0.79% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 214,617 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Qci Asset, New York-based fund reported 726 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 19,891 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4,400 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 1.35M shares. Puzo Michael J owns 95,932 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.13% stake. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 57,516 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18,620 shares to 172,762 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.