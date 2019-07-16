Dudley & Shanley Decreased Crane Co. (CR) Holding By $464,520; Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered By $12.79 Million Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) stake by 18.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)’s stock declined 20.62%. The Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 4.40 million shares with $59.49 million value, down from 5.38M last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 509,553 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Crane Co. (CR) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as Crane Co. (CR)’s stock rose 2.53%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 184,102 shares with $15.58M value, down from 189,632 last quarter. Crane Co. now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 311,847 shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95

Among 5 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of IRWD in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. H.C. Wainwright upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of IRWD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 185,511 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 159,600 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 850,374 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Legal & General Gru Public Lc invested in 64,038 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested 0.03% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 2,028 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 36,519 shares stake. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 0% or 357,453 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 52,752 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,248 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 249,258 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity. Shares for $1.12M were sold by Hecht Peter M on Wednesday, January 23.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Shares for $24,950 were bought by Cook Donald G on Friday, February 1. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767 on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83 million for 13.53 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crane had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Tuesday, January 29 to “Market Perform”.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) stake by 18,275 shares to 51,849 valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) stake by 376,355 shares and now owns 456,507 shares. Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.