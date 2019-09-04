Dudley & Shanley Cut Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Holding By $17.45 Million; Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Shorts Up By 7.04%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) had an increase of 7.04% in short interest. DFIN’s SI was 1.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.04% from 1.05M shares previously. With 132,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)’s short sellers to cover DFIN’s short positions. The SI to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 176,844 shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has declined 34.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DFIN News: 29/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Successful Filing Paves the Way for Greater Adoption of Stylized iXBRL; 07/03/2018 Donnelly Financial Solutions Sponsors Inaugural Regtech Data Summit; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions to Host Investor Day on May 22, 2018, in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Backs FY18 Sales Guidance of About $1B; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 03/05/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Closes Below 50-Day MA; 23/05/2018 – Vanstar Appoints Eric Gervais and Martin Richard as New Directors

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Wabtec Corp. (WAB) stake by 92.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as Wabtec Corp. (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 18,154 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 257,245 last quarter. Wabtec Corp. now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.91% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 1.74M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $364.27 million. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC.

Among 3 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $84’s average target is 27.64% above currents $65.81 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8100 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19 billion. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $191.91 million for 16.13 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.