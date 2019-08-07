Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.18 Million; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Holding Raised by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 120.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 2.40M shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Oklahoma reported 38,479 shares stake. Karp Cap stated it has 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Capital Mngmt invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 4,875 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. California-based Cap Research Global Invsts has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited has 21,614 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Horan Capital has 6.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centurylink Invest Management holds 7,990 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 1,398 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Ca. Ci, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 2% or 120,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 1.55M shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Vanguard Group reported 25.16 million shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP has invested 0.66% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 12,911 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corporation has 295,025 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 47,750 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 6,860 shares stake. Continental Lc holds 2.29% or 69,132 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated holds 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 5,083 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Company reported 14,655 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 3,712 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.12% or 16,886 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 93,991 shares. Washington Trust invested in 96,682 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares to 16,360 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).