Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Position in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by $748,120; Decatur Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Stock Value Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 908,000 shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 2.62M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Service Corporation International to build Volger funeral home at Winston-Salem cemetery – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “SCI – Service Corporation International: Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 30.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

