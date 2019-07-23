Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $9.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Ctc Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 13.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 7.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,367 were reported by Country Tru Commercial Bank. Monroe Commercial Bank Trust Mi owns 1,604 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.43% or 3.22M shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 2,247 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 9,172 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 7,600 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.73% or 5,329 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 11,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jabodon Pt reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 19,733 shares. Cypress Funds Lc holds 150,000 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 3,443 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 13,556 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 7,806 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Giants Reporting Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares to 20,328 shares, valued at $526.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 29,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,948 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Comm stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 79,225 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Tru accumulated 0.81% or 106,976 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 63,659 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Covington Management invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hilltop holds 0.23% or 9,777 shares. Deltec Asset Llc reported 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Mgmt Mi has invested 2.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Trust Na holds 61,867 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 89,314 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 15,778 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 97,638 are held by Cutler Counsel Ltd.