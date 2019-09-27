Dudley & Shanley Cut Its Stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by $762,760; Cohen Klingenstein Has Increased Position in Us Bancorp (USB)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 143.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 2.16 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86M, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 47,686 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,286 are held by First Mercantile Trust Communications. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mrj holds 41,780 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 95,502 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.06% stake. Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% or 15,414 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com owns 857,800 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 13,132 shares. Charter Trust has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,306 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Lc holds 0.64% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 26,258 shares. 13.47 million were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Country Trust Bank holds 1.29% or 566,252 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.3% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 46,008 shares.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000G (IWO) by 3,000 shares to 668,223 shares, valued at $134.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 64,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,259 shares, and cut its stake in Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd owns 228,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 16,465 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,985 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 10.00 million shares. Intll Group holds 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 49,900 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 222 shares. Burney accumulated 0.02% or 6,350 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0% or 283,551 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.87M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 28,010 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 8,204 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 22,727 shares.