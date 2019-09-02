Dudley & Shanley Holding in Ametek (AME) Has Upped by $1.50 Million; Citizens & Northern Position In Amazon Communications (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 1.05 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Amazon Communications Inc (AMZN) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Amazon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio

More recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 76,587 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 25,943 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 431,189 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 103,213 were accumulated by Jlb & Associate. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.27% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 13,500 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 14,323 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 1.69M shares stake. Capwealth Advisors Ltd has 0.48% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 37,345 shares. Citigroup holds 230,064 shares. Cap Investment Counsel holds 3,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brinker reported 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 866,238 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 195,751 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares to 148,597 shares, valued at $25.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,154 shares, and cut its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Lc reported 241 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset accumulated 92,366 shares. Southeast Asset Inc invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Capital Management has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,637 shares. M&R Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company reported 44,980 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock Cap holds 3.13% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 38,713 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 145 were reported by Drw Lc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 635,021 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 129,771 shares or 1% of the stock.