Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $2.13 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp owns 2.22 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 254,611 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Limited Com accumulated 5.80 million shares. Daiwa Sb Limited owns 120,240 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Oz Mngmt LP owns 2.02M shares. Bainco Int Invsts reported 199,855 shares stake. Barnett holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 823 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corp reported 47,277 shares. Bancshares reported 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Limited Co holds 0.49% or 50,914 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 2.74% or 3.04 million shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock stated it has 45,373 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 162,124 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 165,892 shares to 617,393 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mgmt owns 617 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 28,378 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs invested in 0.25% or 3,429 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sadoff Limited invested in 0.02% or 660 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,479 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,656 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership holds 214,405 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank owns 5,297 shares. 13,022 were accumulated by U S Global Inc. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 54,354 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc has 12,906 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cna invested in 9,400 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Charter Tru holds 10,651 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.