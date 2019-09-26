Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Trimmed Position by $504,000

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 5,328 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 11,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $356.21. About 446,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 19,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mawer Investment Ltd invested in 1.40 million shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.27% stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dupont invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 47,619 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company invested in 10,486 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 8,758 shares. 2,535 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Company. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 1.56% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 197,190 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Joel Isaacson And Company Lc has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stock Yards Bankshares Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 8,488 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Dillon Associates holds 0.71% or 9,075 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 1.57 million shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $100.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 9,174 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 6,696 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 7,086 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,982 shares. Prudential Financial holds 113,395 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 770 shares stake. Bamco Ny holds 0.43% or 291,996 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 12,957 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 33,314 shares. Verition Fund Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,592 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.