Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Holding in Abm Industries (ABM) by $762,760; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $349,685 as Stock Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 49,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 286,770 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 236,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 170,391 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86M, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 162,613 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Expands its Sustainable Beef Program in Brazil – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Brazilian Stocks to Buy as the Emerging Market Pauses – Investorplace.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bit by Bit, Arcos Dorados Is Improving Its Profitability – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.84 million shares to 36.32M shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 66,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,602 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 5,080 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 6,166 shares stake. Hightower Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Whittier owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) reported 22,257 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 314,843 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 40,794 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 222 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.46M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co has 23,402 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on September 25th – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.