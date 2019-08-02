Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Position in Servicemaster Global (SERV) as Stock Rose; Avenir Trimmed Universal Display (OLED) Holding by $3.45 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61M, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 1.22M shares traded or 69.37% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 707,817 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 307,688 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 10,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 13,199 shares. Country Trust National Bank has 75 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 121 shares. General Amer Invsts invested in 1.76% or 116,309 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 34,594 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Regal Lc has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Primecap Co Ca stated it has 0.54% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Domini Impact Ltd Liability Company reported 7.23% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Geode Mngmt Lc owns 452,543 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 318,805 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Associate Incorporated Ca has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 700 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.90 million for 27.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

