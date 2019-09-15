Dudley & Shanley Boosted Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Position by $432,446; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nli International Trimmed Its Position by $302,000

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 692,773 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, up from 683,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 997,945 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 40,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares to 149,995 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,424 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 229,061 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 427,641 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Int Grp Inc accumulated 356,506 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.09% or 123,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 227,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, New South Cap has 1.72% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 43,105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 69,822 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 31,400 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 86,789 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 2.29 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd accumulated 41,133 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C accumulated 3.58M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

