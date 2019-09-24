Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $3.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed by $435,564 Its Stake

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 62,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 30,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 52,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, down from 82,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Oh holds 4.11% or 564,294 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 7.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vision Cap Mngmt reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Investment Management Inc stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt Inc owns 104,472 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Ltd Com has invested 6.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,361 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 54,087 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,747 shares. Grimes And reported 158,153 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Services Gru reported 1.69% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 354,835 shares. Baldwin Limited owns 28,262 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management reported 45,565 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 6.65M shares stake.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares to 692,773 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Management Incorporated reported 2,830 shares stake. Old Republic holds 2.06% or 727,100 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn accumulated 261,386 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Main Street Rech Lc reported 375,292 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,138 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,409 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated reported 5,377 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Srb Corp has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 183,179 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Intact Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.55% or 139,100 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Private Tru holds 5,305 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny stated it has 4,700 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc holds 0.23% or 14,675 shares in its portfolio.