Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Its Holding in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) as Share Price Declined; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Declined, Gates Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $39.51 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 4.40M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

