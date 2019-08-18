Dudley & Shanley Cut Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $872,080; As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Court Place Advisors Upped Stake

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Invesco Ltd accumulated 28,979 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,840 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 750 are owned by Whittier Trust Company. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,136 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 27,597 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Amg Natl Bank accumulated 1,403 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 864 shares. Barclays Plc has 3,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Lincoln Capital Limited Company has invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $103,500 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc accumulated 9,708 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 22,893 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First National Trust Company stated it has 2,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2.75 million shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group invested in 1.77 million shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,600 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Division reported 1.92% stake. Torray Limited Liability Co has 2.29% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 246,102 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 0.51% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.45M shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.44% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Washington Tru Bankshares owns 164 shares. Choate Advsrs holds 13,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.