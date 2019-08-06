Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by $19.95 Million as Market Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Parthenon Lowered Its Position by $442,929

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 993,071 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.79 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.67 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bainco Intl Investors has 48,036 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Madrona Fin Service Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,503 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability owns 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,103 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 37,249 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 0.51% or 5,423 shares. Connors Investor Ser Inc holds 0.06% or 2,442 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,654 shares. Gw Henssler And Limited holds 0.42% or 23,680 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.73% or 843,398 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 51,044 shares. Coastline Trust Com reported 7,710 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares to 148,597 shares, valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,750 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

