Dudley & Shanley Raised Its Ametek (AME) Holding by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) Share Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 88,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 54,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 142,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 73,927 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hackett Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCKT); 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Hackett: Procurement Has Narrowed Digital Capabilities Gap, But Making Progress in 2018 May be Challenging; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.21M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap accumulated 36,638 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management invested in 12,200 shares. Nomura Inc owns 221,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 17,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc holds 30,494 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 18,268 shares. Blair William & Il reported 777,850 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 1.17% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Principal Group Inc holds 0.05% or 650,238 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru holds 0.01% or 4,540 shares. Davis R M stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 0.77% or 41,079 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 86,491 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 11,571 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02 million shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.