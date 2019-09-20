Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding as Valuation Rose; As General Mills (GIS) Share Value Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered by $5.96 Million Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 5,328 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 11,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 640,935 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 114,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.55 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 4.38 million shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $327.87 million for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 280,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,384 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 662 were reported by Advisory Research. 1,537 are owned by Cleararc Cap. Boston Private Wealth Llc has 7,549 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,248 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 120 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 5,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 656 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 9,982 shares. 113,395 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Middleton Ma invested in 26,087 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 57 shares. Country Tru Bancshares has 98,864 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh stated it has 2.24% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Blair William And Il accumulated 28,698 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp reported 22,488 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Charles Schwab Advisory holds 3.23 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,475 shares. Guyasuta Invest, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,250 shares. First City Mgmt invested 1.88% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.32% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,700 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Llc, Alabama-based fund reported 539,206 shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 4,485 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Indexiq Ltd Llc reported 40,223 shares. Barry Advisors Limited Company reported 153,546 shares. City, West Virginia-based fund reported 51,056 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.