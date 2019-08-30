Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.18 Million; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Market Value Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased by $4.27 Million Its Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.59M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 927,142 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 120.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 2.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares to 683,372 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,644 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares to 442,296 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.