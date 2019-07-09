Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Ametek (AME) Holding by $1.50 Million; As Dril Quip (DRQ) Shares Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised by $650,250 Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 539,193 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,314 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 66,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 71,026 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1,260 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 1,938 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 530,309 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Select Equity Group Inc LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Two Sigma Secs Lc has 11,496 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.07% or 107,270 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 23,106 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd owns 4,441 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Invsts holds 3.36M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,760 shares in its portfolio. Jlb Associates invested in 1.81% or 103,213 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs accumulated 363,659 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Ifrah Financial Svcs owns 6,341 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc..

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ametek (AME) Adds Tod E. Carpenter to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “â€˜Healthy markets take the stairs:â€™ the downside of the Dowâ€™s 500 point Fed surge – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip Awarded Contract for Repsol’s Ca Rong Do Project – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Double Expansion XPakâ„¢ Liner Hanger System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.