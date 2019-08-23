Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Position in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) as Share Value Declined; As Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) Market Valuation Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 535,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.87M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 663,902 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 567,460 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 246,389 shares to 665,500 shares, valued at $43.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 43,235 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw And Company owns 23,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.96M shares. Bryn Mawr Co reported 12,188 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 35,920 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp invested in 150,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Morgan Stanley reported 424,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,000 are held by Yorktown And Research. Numerixs Techs reported 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3.16% or 42,349 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).