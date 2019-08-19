Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Position by $7.86 Million as Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Increased Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 421,931 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,697 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc..

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,643 shares to 9,597 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,007 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

