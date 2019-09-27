Dudley & Shanley Decreased Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $3.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 68.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 6,702 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 30,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 52,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, down from 82,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 14.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen’s KRAS Inhibitor Shows Lukewarm Response In Lung Cancer Study – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,930 shares to 133,574 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 66,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,266 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares to 692,773 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,300 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

