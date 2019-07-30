Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Altria Group (MO) Holder Fort LP Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.19% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 2.29M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,623 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 108,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 8.18M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 309,234 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,201 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt owns 11,748 shares. Foothills Asset Limited stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Webster Bancorp N A has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,989 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Marco Inv Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 11,448 shares. Alethea Management Limited Liability has 39,589 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc reported 5,990 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 3.72M shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,936 shares to 11,597 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec (WAB) Appoints President & CEO Rafael Santana and Ann Klee to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc reported 17,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 392 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd invested in 43,148 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.92% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stone Run Ltd Liability Com accumulated 48,583 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 21,275 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 5,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33 were accumulated by First Personal Ser. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 378 shares. Invsts invested in 10.23 million shares. Stratos Wealth reported 3,014 shares stake. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 3,972 shares. Torray Limited Liability holds 4,087 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.