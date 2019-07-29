Dudley & Shanley Position In Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Was Increased; Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Its Holding in Mbt Finl (MBTF) by $882,410 as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 3,996 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 11.44M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 25/05/2018 – Markets Have Become More Savvy on Risk, Says BofA’s Sharma (Video); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,714 are owned by Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Legal General Public Ltd reported 2,680 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 500 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 95,700 shares. Patriot Prns Grp Lp reported 2.06M shares stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 667,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 34,722 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 2,017 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 15,238 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Amer Int Gru reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). The Virginia-based Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 94,840 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,766 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,750 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV).