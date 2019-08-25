Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Crane Co. (CR) Last Week

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 346,750 shares with $30.61 million value, down from 356,660 last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $71.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 41.46% above currents $72.81 stock price. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $100 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. The insider TULLIS JAMES L L bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 291,866 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,324 are held by American Intl. 750,296 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,849 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,921 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. 3,930 are held by First In. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 1.31M shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,853 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 12,580 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 4.89% above currents $104.68 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $103 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,201 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Oarsman Cap holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 37,757 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Homrich And Berg holds 5,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,519 shares. Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Daiwa Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Atlanta Capital L L C owns 1.41M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Senator Grp Incorporated Lp holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.00 million shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.1% or 8,800 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.01% or 9,510 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 409,755 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 671,408 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.14% or 2.79M shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.