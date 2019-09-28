Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) Contrasting side by side

Both Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 43 0.74 9.38M 1.19 35.51 Kaman Corporation 59 3.91 27.40M 1.93 32.94

Table 1 highlights Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kaman Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ducommun Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Kaman Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 21,992,966.00% 5.4% 2.2% Kaman Corporation 46,511,627.91% 8.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ducommun Incorporated has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kaman Corporation’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ducommun Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Kaman Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Kaman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Ducommun Incorporated is $47.5, with potential upside of 12.29%. On the other hand, Kaman Corporation’s potential upside is 21.72% and its average price target is $72. The data provided earlier shows that Kaman Corporation appears more favorable than Ducommun Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ducommun Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of Kaman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Ducommun Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Kaman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated has stronger performance than Kaman Corporation

Summary

Kaman Corporation beats Ducommun Incorporated on 12 of the 14 factors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.