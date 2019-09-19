Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Comparing side by side

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.79 N/A 1.19 35.51 Elbit Systems Ltd. 147 1.75 N/A 4.86 32.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ducommun Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Elbit Systems Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2% Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ducommun Incorporated is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Competitively, Elbit Systems Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ducommun Incorporated is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Elbit Systems Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Ducommun Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ducommun Incorporated has an average target price of $48.33, and a 4.70% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 6.2% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Ducommun Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated was less bullish than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.