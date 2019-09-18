Ducommun Del (DCO) Shares Rose While Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Holding; First Long Island Investors Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 40,490 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 35,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $385.39. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 47,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 200,286 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, down from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 22,611 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold DCO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 1.20% more from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 538 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 315,840 shares. 959,486 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. 5,994 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 1,350 shares. 809,410 were reported by Blackrock. Federated Pa holds 0% or 11,397 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,212 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc accumulated 0% or 43,017 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 10,041 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,103 shares. 537,476 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 137,613 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 22,684 shares to 695,497 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 391,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.03M for 18.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton accumulated 0.35% or 1,906 shares. S&Co owns 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,020 shares. 111,093 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Holderness Invs Com stated it has 12,397 shares. 2,809 are owned by Parsec Fincl Management. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 153,711 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kings Point Cap has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc owns 79,207 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 0.04% stake. 2,666 were accumulated by Sandhill Limited Liability. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 4,178 shares. Punch Invest Management reported 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,891 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,337 shares to 158,254 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,028 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).