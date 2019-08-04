Ducommun Del (DCO) Share Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Stake by $1.32 Million; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 30,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,230 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 75,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 69,747 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31 million shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot invested 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co stated it has 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5,777 were reported by Alaska Permanent Capital Mgmt. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp has 6.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,641 shares. City stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cognios Limited Liability invested in 0.92% or 48,527 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 64,400 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com, California-based fund reported 121,506 shares. Baxter Bros holds 245,229 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital holds 14,387 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 3.42 million shares. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 101,252 shares. Dana Investment Advisors reported 654,907 shares. Lafayette Invs, Maryland-based fund reported 63,825 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares to 111,821 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 48,800 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,948 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd has invested 1.18% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 914 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 923,334 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 18,927 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Prudential has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 11,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 33,792 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 14,970 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 3,973 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 5,088 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 11,611 shares.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 48.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.32 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.