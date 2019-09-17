Ducommun Del (DCO) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Decreased Holding; Charles River Laboratories Intern (CRL) Holding Held by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intern (CRL) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 10,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories Intern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 315,938 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 47,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 200,286 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 122,251 shares traded or 31.40% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Labs extends partnership with CHDI Foundation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 26,221 shares to 93,450 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,270 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.03M for 18.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold DCO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 1.20% more from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 76,123 shares to 77,123 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 628,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ducommun Celebrates its 170th Anniversary, Recognized as the Oldest Company in California – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ducommun Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon, Ducommun sign new strategic supplier agreement – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Ducommun Incorporated’s (NYSE:DCO) ROE Of 7.4%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.