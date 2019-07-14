Ducommun Del Com (DCO) Holding Has Boosted by Teton Advisors Inc; Facebook (FB) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Boosted Its Position by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 132,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,335 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 71,865 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares to 881,600 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,382 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,230 shares. Paradigm Capital Inc holds 595,468 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 620,997 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 37,602 shares. Victory Cap reported 56,600 shares stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 41,575 shares. Indexiq owns 48,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,424 shares. Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). 211,302 are held by State Street Corporation.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ducommun and the Los Angeles Chargers Launch STEM on the Sidelinesâ„¢ with University of California, Irvine to Promote STEM in Local High Schools – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ducommun Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Boeingâ€™s stock drags Dow down as surprise production cuts spook market – MarketWatch” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VersaCore Compositeâ„¢ Reaches Production Milestone for Airbus A320 Nacelle Component Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ducommun, Inc. (DCO) CEO Stephen Oswald on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 33,243 shares to 159,561 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,836 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock or 750 shares.