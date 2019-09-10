Ducommun Del Com (DCO) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Position; Private Asset Management Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $745,794; Stock Price Declined

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 17,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 435,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, down from 453,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 24.50 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,572 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 130,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 45,058 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc Com by 46,482 shares to 287,770 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 149,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,537 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,427 shares to 16,514 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.