Ducommun (DCO) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 15,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 580,115 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15 million, down from 595,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 42,099 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.79 million shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 31.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Limited Company has invested 0.83% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Raymond James Fincl Serv has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 86,362 shares. 74 are held by City Holding Com. Panagora Asset holds 575,214 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Group Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,130 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 16,788 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0.83% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Brown Advisory owns 199,321 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc reported 295,774 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 707,055 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Conning reported 3,960 shares. 13 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 7,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. On Monday, September 16 Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1,000 shares. 1,500 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold DCO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 1.20% more from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,815 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 120,796 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 1,924 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 200,286 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 25,537 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 54,350 were accumulated by Victory Management Inc. First Advisors LP invested in 0% or 18,946 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 59,900 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 325,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ducommun Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:DCO) 8.9% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ducommun Announces Appointment of Stephen G. Oswald as President & CEO Effective January 23 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 05, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Ducommun Celebrates its 170th Anniversary, Recognized as the Oldest Company in California – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shirley G. Drazba Joins Ducommun Incorporated’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s stock drags Dow down as surprise production cuts spook market – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.03M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.