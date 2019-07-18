Ducommun (DCO) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 141 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 170 sold and decreased stakes in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 183.45 million shares, down from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 109 Increased: 91 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 51.35% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. DCO’s profit would be $6.44M giving it 18.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Ducommun Incorporated’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 23,157 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 5.85% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 427,903 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 494,157 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 2.3% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8.91 million shares.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.68M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.23 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $486.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 35.49 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ducommun Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Noble Financial to “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, June 14.