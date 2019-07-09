Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $367,200 as Stock Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Rose While Axiom International Investors Has Boosted by $2.26 Million Its Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 26,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 42,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 974,461 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 115,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.11M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares to 1,974 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Barr E S And has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 10,936 shares. L & S Inc holds 17,445 shares. Wendell David Incorporated holds 0.73% or 96,892 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service accumulated 16,401 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 161,412 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Georgia-based Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Opus Cap Gru Ltd Com reported 12,511 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.79% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 35,505 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,695 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,354 shares. Olstein Mgmt Lp reported 1.21% stake.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 40,640 shares to 38,458 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,472 shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.