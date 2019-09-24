Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; Willow Creek Wealth Management Position in Berkley W R (WRB) Upped by $356,135

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 258,614 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 55.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 32,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 91,767 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 59,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – Baby Bunting Target Lifted 5% to A$2.10/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Says Buy Aussie Bonds, Sell the Currency; 27/04/2018 – Nevada Gov: Governor Sandoval Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan To Nevada Gaming Commission; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 640P FROM 610P; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles the number of start-ups in a program to develop women and multicultural entrepreneurs; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,784 shares to 117,435 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,922 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital accumulated 68,191 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.49M shares. Sumitomo Life Company reported 75,308 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.23% or 679,319 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 10,718 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 729,844 shares. Grassi Investment reported 0.82% stake. Whittier Tru owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,771 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt reported 6,913 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 143,567 shares. Interactive invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 31,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 29,500 shares to 529,780 shares, valued at $42.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.