Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $906,273; United Fire Group Cut Position in U S Bancorp (USB) as Shares Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 701,382 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication reported 54,457 shares. Moreover, Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Papp L Roy & Assocs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.86% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 49,898 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.08M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 1.43% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Stock Yards Commercial Bank & has invested 1.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 208,551 shares. Lynch & Associates In invested 1.55% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 5.67 million were reported by Principal Gp. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 46,882 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.26% stake. Cwm Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,027 shares. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 7.95M shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Inc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bailard, California-based fund reported 84,162 shares. Moreover, Taylor Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.81% or 40,806 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc invested in 4,965 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 72,234 shares. Assetmark reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,508 were reported by Graybill Bartz Associates Limited. Natl Wi holds 2.05% or 18,520 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,781 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,233 shares to 318,655 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

