Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position in Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) by $1.48 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Sm Energy Co. (SM) Stake by $375,700; Market Valuation Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 1.55M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 4.96 million shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd has invested 5.69% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 1492 Cap Limited Company reported 75,708 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,148 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 199,995 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,068 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 0.42% or 18,050 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 452,749 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.07% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 16,493 shares. 56,148 were reported by Bokf Na. Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.45 million shares to 13.15 million shares, valued at $546.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 352,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.71% EPS growth.

