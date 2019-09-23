Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increases Holding in Tiffany & Co (TIF); Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 27,453 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.61 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 965,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.19 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.23 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 14,165 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has 4,798 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,506 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 2,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence Management holds 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,920 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 3,464 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 21,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.56% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 3.07 million shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.1% or 57,786 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 1,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 121,887 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.13% or 791,673 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 276,299 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 14,085 shares.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 480,354 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $911.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 484,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.48 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,784 shares to 117,435 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 25,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,285 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).