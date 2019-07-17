Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut By $1.48 Million Its Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Stake; Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is -7.48% below currents $135.91 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. See Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $135.0000 152.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $135

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $135 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) stake by 99.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 95 shares with $4,000 value, down from 35,321 last quarter. Ctrip.Com International Ltd now has $20.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.63M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.37 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,021 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.19% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Manufacturers Life The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Eaton Vance Management owns 17,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.08% or 78,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 364,826 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington-based Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 54,965 shares. 131,270 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 2,315 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 48,527 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 758,706 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Synopsys At $110, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys Awarded DARPA ERI Contract Extension for Analog/Mixed-Signal Emulation Technology Innovation – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon to Open New Facility in Germany, Faces Worker Strike – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 48.50 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.