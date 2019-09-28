Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Emerson Electric (EMR) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised By $3.76 Million Its Pulte Group (Call) (PHM) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Pulte Group Inc (Call) (PHM) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 121,400 shares as Pulte Group Inc (Call) (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 521,000 shares with $16.47 million value, up from 399,600 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc (Call) now has $9.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.97 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Emerson Electric (EMR) stake by 45.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 25,753 shares as Emerson Electric (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 30,285 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 56,038 last quarter. Emerson Electric now has $40.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42 million shares traded or 110.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 11.45% above currents $66.4 stock price. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 4,615 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 6,742 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.91% stake. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,019 shares. Covington Capital Management has 0.35% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 87,155 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 10,728 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited owns 909,510 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 65,931 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management has 3,043 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Suntrust Banks stated it has 291,795 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap has 1,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,827 were reported by Altavista Wealth Management. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 7,425 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd stated it has 109,101 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Launches Most Advanced Industrial Wireless Network Solution – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -3.59% below currents $35.92 stock price. PulteGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25.5 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp has 40,137 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 445,183 were accumulated by First Ltd Partnership. The Illinois-based Magnetar Lc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 131,089 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 36,511 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dnb Asset As owns 139,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 487,081 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 145,885 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 45,645 shares. Asset Management invested in 19,316 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Strs Ohio holds 17,200 shares. Greenhaven Assocs Incorporated holds 5.53 million shares or 3.05% of its portfolio.