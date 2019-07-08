Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased By $1.24 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Sentiment Is 1.25

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 159 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 127 cut down and sold their stock positions in Sonoco Products Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 6,008 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 39,966 shares with $8.30 million value, up from 33,958 last quarter. 3M Co now has $98.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) stake by 6,537 shares to 1,237 valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,150 shares and now owns 1,279 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $182’s average target is 5.81% above currents $172 stock price. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. $624,295 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D accumulated 91,521 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tdam Usa has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 92,162 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.92M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 113,283 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 1,132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,576 shares. Putnam Fl Investment holds 7,837 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management accumulated 761,887 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 414,936 were reported by First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt reported 4,015 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,280 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv has 2.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 373,704 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 22.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.02 million for 17.29 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.