Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $2.77 Million; Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $2.55 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 51,262 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

