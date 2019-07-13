Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased By $367,200 Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position; Shorts at UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE ORDINARY SHARES (UNBLF) Raised By 38.08%

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had an increase of 38.08% in short interest. UNBLF’s SI was 166,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.08% from 120,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 834 days are for UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)’s short sellers to cover UNBLF’s short positions. It closed at $148.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 7,650 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 123,294 shares with $5.94M value, up from 115,644 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $85.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

More recent Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Take A Look At Klepierre For Overseas REIT Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Klepierre: A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Unibail-Rodamco SE is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $20.06 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of Europe. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, development, construction, and ownership of shopping centers, office buildings, and convention and exhibition venues.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.25’s average target is 6.81% above currents $53.6 stock price. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 28 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 57,924 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 17,709 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 9.18M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 56,005 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Company holds 0.22% or 1.37 million shares. 152,000 are owned by Olstein Mngmt Lp. Ycg Ltd Llc reported 71,988 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Highlander Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,500 shares. Btr Mngmt has 8,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whitnell & owns 5,668 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 134 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 701,382 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Icon Advisers Commerce has 62,600 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,150 shares to 1,279 valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard (VFH) stake by 17,490 shares and now owns 33,414 shares. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.