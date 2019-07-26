Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Holding; Shorts at ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (ACRFF) Lowered By 1.7%

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) stake by 99.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 95 shares with $4,000 value, down from 35,321 last quarter. Ctrip.Com International Ltd now has $22.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.04M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. ACRFF’s SI was 606,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 616,500 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1515 days are for ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s short sellers to cover ACRFF’s short positions. It closed at $44.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.27’s average target is 9.77% above currents $40.33 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $48 target. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 53.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.66 billion. It operates through HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions. It has a 4.52 P/E ratio. The firm engages in hotel management and franchising business.