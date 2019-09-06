Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 964,416 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And holds 0.07% or 6,518 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 17,887 shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma reported 8,754 shares. First In invested in 80 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 20,605 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 26 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 12,995 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company has 9 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.32% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cohen Cap Management stated it has 31,240 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Management Corp accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,438 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 108,534 shares. Boys Arnold & Comm invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,718 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 70,557 shares to 76,494 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.