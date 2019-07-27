Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $2.23 Million; Share Price Declined; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 17/04/2018 – BP BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 590P FROM 570P; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag owns 14,141 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cim Invest Mangement holds 4,157 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 100 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 111,013 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 32,866 are owned by Wilen Investment. Scotia invested in 13,861 shares. 154 are owned by Earnest Partners Llc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.55% or 167,525 shares in its portfolio. At Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com owns 6,949 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Growth Management Lp has 1.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Marathon Petroleum claims former Andeavor executive’s lawsuit is harassment – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IMO 2020: Oil Refiners Will ‘Outwit, Outplay, Outlast’ Shipowners Installing Scrubbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.